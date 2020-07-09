U.S. forecaster sees 50-55% chance of La Niña in 2020 fall

(Reuters) - There is about 50-55% chance of La Niña development during the northern hemisphere fall in 2020, with a 50% chance the pattern will continue through winter 2020-21, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

La Niña pattern is characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

Meanwhile, El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions are expected to prevail summer in 2020, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.