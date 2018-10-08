Michael likely to strengthen into major hurricane Tuesday: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Michael, already a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane, is forecast to gain major hurricane strength by Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The hurricane is currently located about 145 miles (230 km) northeast of Cozumel, Mexico, and packing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the NHC said.

Michael is projected to move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday night before moving inland over Florida’s Panhandle or Big Bend area on Wednesday, it added.