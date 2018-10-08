Michael strengthens into hurricane: NHC

(Reuters) - Michael strengthened into a hurricane and was expected to gain further strength, with heavy rainfall and strong winds spreading across western Cuba and risk of life-threatening storm surge for the northeastern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Michael was located about 140 miles (220 kilometers) east-northeast of Cozumel, Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Michael was forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday and a hurricane watch was in effect from the Alabama-Florida border to the Suwannee River in Florida, the NHC added.