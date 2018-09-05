FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 5, 2018 / 4:29 PM / a minute ago

Weatherford CEO expects 2018 EBITDA to nearly double

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Weatherford International’s full-year earnings before expenses will nearly double from last year, Chief Executive Mark McCollum said on Wednesday, a shift he expects to position the oilfield services provider to begin generating free cash flow.

McCollum also said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating profitability excluding most expenses, will grow around the mid-teens percent in the third quarter compared with the prior quarter.

Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.