Weatherford posts smaller-than-expected loss on higher drilling

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Weatherford International Plc reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Friday, as a recovery in crude oil prices encouraged producers to ramp up output and complete more wells in the United States.

Weatherford said total revenue from operations in the United States, Latin America and Canada rose 13 percent to $769 million in the second quarter.

Revenue from its businesses in Middle East, Asia and Russia fell to $679 million from $685 million.

U.S. oil production has been climbing and hit a record 11 million barrels per day this month, helping oilfield service companies offset weak international demand.

Total revenue rose 6 percent to $1.45 billion.

Net loss attributable to Weatherford widened to $264 million, or 26 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $171 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The quarter included an expense of more than $100 million to write down some onshore rigs.

Excluding one-time items, the company lost 16 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 18 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.