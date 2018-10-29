Weatherford reports smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on higher margins

(Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services provider Weatherford International (WFT.N) reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher margins and more projects in Argentina and Mexico.

Houston-based Weatherford said margins from its operations in the Western Hemisphere, its biggest market that includes United States, Canada and Latin America, rose 10.2 percent from 0.4 percent, a year earlier.

The company, which has not reported a quarterly profit in four years as it restructures its business, has been losing market share to bigger rivals such as Schlumberger NV (SLB.N) and Halliburton Co (HAL.N).

Net loss attributable to Weatherford narrowed to $199 million, or 20 cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $256 million or 26 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to $1.44 billion from $1.46 billion.

Excluding items, the company lost 10 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, had expected Weatherford to report a loss of 12 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.