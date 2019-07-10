KKR in talks to sell majority stake in French call center operator Webhelp

(Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) said on Wednesday it is in talks to sell a majority stake in French call center business Webhelp to Belgian investment firm Groupe Bruxelles Lamber for on an enterprise value of 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

The buyout is expected to be backed with up to 1.2 billion euros of senior leveraged loans, which increases to around 1.4 billion euros, including undrawn facilities, LPC reported reut.rs/2S5fbZm on Tuesday, citing banking sources.

KKR said it expects to complete the sale by the fourth quarter of 2019.

The U.S. private equity firm bought Webhelp from London-based private equity firm Charterhouse Capital Partners in 2015, backed with a 640 million euro financing package raised in 2016, according to LPC.

Webhelp’s outsourced services include payment management, sales and marketing services.

Meanwhile, another private equity firm, Permira, is planning an initial public offering of German software company TeamViewer, which could value the company at up to 5 billion euros, a source told Reuters in May.