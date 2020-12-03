Italy's Webuild will merge with Astaldi unit in next few months: CFO

MILAN (Reuters) - Webuild is aiming to complete its merger with listed unit Astaldi by the end of the first half of next year, the top finance executive of Italy’s biggest construction group said on Thursday.

Webuild took control of its troubled rival Astaldi last month, completing the first phase of a state-backed plan dubbed “Project Italy” to revive the country’s ailing construction industry.

However with COVID creating uncertainty across the sector, Massimo Ferrari, Webuild’s general manager corporate and finance, said the Astaldi deal was likely to be the last piece of merger activity for the moment.

“About M&A ... we have completed most of the way, if not all of it, at the moment. And the Covid pandemic completely changes the market scenario,” he told Reuters in a phone interview.