Webuild seals $16 billion U.S. high-speed railway contract

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian construction group Webuild and its U.S. unit Lane Construction have signed the final agreement for a $16 billion contract with Texas Central LCC to build a high-speed railway between the U.S. cities of Dallas and Houston.

The contract brings the value of construction orders in Webuild’s backlog from the United States to 35%, confirming the country as the single biggest market for the group, the builder said in a statement on Tuesday.

Webuild and Lane will oversee the civil engineering works, which includes the design and construction of the 236 miles (379 kilometres) of railway and the viaducts, the Italian company said, adding that financial closure for the project was expected in the coming months.

The project will “provide fast, safe and environmentally friendly travel, create thousands of jobs and give a major boost to the economy,” it added.

Shares in the company rose as much as 10% on Tuesday, hitting levels last seen in April last year. The stock was up 5.8% by 1456 GMT.