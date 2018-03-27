FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 27, 2018 / 8:19 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

U.S. SEC charges Wedbush Securities in employee’s alleged fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Wedbush Securities Inc for failing to supervise an employee after the broker-dealer ignored red flags that the employee was involved in a “long-running pump-and-dump scheme targeting retail investors,” the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said Wedbush ignored multiple signs of employee Timary Delorme’s fraud, including a customer email detailing her involvement in the scheme. An administrative law judge will hear the case.

A separate order found Delorme violated anti-fraud provisions of federal securities laws, requiring her to pay a $50,000 penalty and imposing restrictions, the statement added.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.