This week in sports: The sponsor who won the World Cup

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

France walked away with its second World Cup victory Sunday, after tackling challenger Croatia in the final. Rick’s take: With France and Croatia both Nike-branded teams, the Swoosh took center stage on Sunday, as an estimated 1 billion people worldwide watched the final game.

As this year’s World Cup comes to a close, FIFA eyes a future in which a field of 48 teams – far more than the 32 this year – take the field. Rick’s take: As it will be played in direct competition with college and NFL football, the 2022 World Cup will face a massive challenge in maintaining high TV ratings – especially if the American team fails to quality again.

Team Sunweb rider Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain in action on the final climb during stage 11. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

