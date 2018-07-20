This week in sports: The sponsor who won the World Cup

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score with sports business expert Rick Horrow:
A wrap-up of the week in sports news:
France walked away with its second World Cup victory Sunday, after tackling challenger Croatia in the final. Rick’s take: With France and Croatia both Nike-branded teams, the Swoosh took center stage on Sunday, as an estimated 1 billion people worldwide watched the final game.
As this year’s World Cup comes to a close, FIFA eyes a future in which a field of 48 teams – far more than the 32 this year – take the field. Rick’s take: As it will be played in direct competition with college and NFL football, the 2022 World Cup will face a massive challenge in maintaining high TV ratings – especially if the American team fails to quality again.
