January 12, 2018 / 9:38 PM / in 31 minutes

This week in sports: Marquee events are ad sales boon for NBC

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

4 Min Read

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

NBC expects ad sales records for the Super Bowl and the Olympics, the broadcaster said, including more than $900 million in national ad sales for the Games.

Breaking the ice? South Korea wants to form a united women’s ice hockey team with North Korea to compete in next month’s Winter Olympics, according to the Yonhap news agency. The proposal comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Cycling centenarian says so long: French cycling hero Robert Marchand retires at the age of 106, a year after he completed 14.08 miles in one hour, a world record for the over-105s category.

Eduard Nikolaev and co-pilot Evgeny Yakovlev of Russia work on their Kamaz truck during the Dakar Rally. REUTERS/Franck Fife/Pool

Click here to view more of the best Reuters sports photography.

