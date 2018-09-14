This week in sports: Can the NFL cash in on gambling?

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports business news:

After allowing sports gambling in June, New Jersey sportsbooks saw $9.2 million in gross revenue in August, raising hopes that legalized sports betting could become a cash cow for teams and leagues, including the NFL, with its loyal army of fantasy football-playing fans. Rick’s take: The sports gambling market is still in a state of infancy, with years to go until it fully matures, though the outlook is positive for the NFL here.

The Arizona Cardinals signed an 18-year stadium naming rights deal with State Farm insurance, replacing the University of Phoenix as the title sponsor for its facility after 12 years. Rick’s take: Now, the 0-1 Cardinals need to win a few games before State Farm changes its mind.

Retired sprinter Usain Bolt, French astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy, CEO of Novespace and French interior designer Octave de Gaulle, who designed a bottle of "Mumm Grand Cordon Stellar", enjoy zero gravity conditions during a flight in a specially modified Airbus Zero-G plane above Reims, France, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

He may be the fastest man on earth, but take away gravity and Usain Bolt floats just like the rest of us. Click here for more images of Bolt’s zero-gravity flight.