Week in Sports: The other big tournament that started this week

The U.S. Open golf tournament kicked off this week in New York, with favorites Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy all getting off to rocky starts. But despite difficult, windy conditions at the Shinnecock Hills course, the tournament is expected to draw a large crowd of eager spectators as it continues over the weekend. Rick’s take: Many people forget that this ‘country club sport’ is actually a major economic driver nationwide, and a significant source of jobs, consumer spending and tax revenue.

President Trump urged NHL Stanley Cup winning Washington Capitals to celebrate their win at the White House, but declined to invite the NBA’s champs. Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr is an outspoken Trump critic and star player Stephen Curry said he would not make the trip. Trump previously rescinded an invite to NFL champs, the Philadelphia Eagles, after it was reported that just a handful of players had planned to attend. Rick’s take: As long as the president continues his divisive dialogue, the obligatory White House visit for championship teams, once considered an honor, will just be a burden for many.

