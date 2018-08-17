Week in sports: Who’s winning the battle of the brands?

Listen to the Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports business news:

Adidas reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, allaying investor fears the brand would struggle as some of its popular shoes drew fewer buyers. Adidas beat Nike in North American sales, relying on the popularity of new styles. Rick’s take: Despite Nike coming out as the real winner from Russia with three of the four World Cup semi-finalists wearing the swoosh, Adidas sold more than eight million jerseys during the tournament and appears to be in good financial shape.

The Atlanta Braves have two things to be happy about these days: Their on-field performance and their bottom line. The team finished a four-game sweep over the Miami Marlins winning 5-2 on Wednesday, leading them to a 68-51 record. Rick’s take: Business continues to boom around SunTrust Park, with a new 140-room hotel coming to The Battery. If the team keeps winning expect the money to keep coming.

North and South Korean workers play a soccer game in Seoul. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

