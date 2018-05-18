Week in Sports: All that glitters

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow:

May 16, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Vegas Golden Knights left wing Erik Haula (56) celebrates with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) after game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

The Vegas Golden Knights head into Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals tonight with a 2-1 lead over the Winnipeg Jets. Win or lose, however, the NHL’s darling has already endeared itself to the hometown Las Vegas crowds in its inaugural season, drawing in hordes of supporters. Rick’s take: Whether or not they advance to the Stanley Cup Finals, the Golden Knights have now officially set the bar really high for expansion franchises in virtually any sport.

While the 2018 World Cup just a few weeks away, North American bid officials are already looking ahead to the 2026 tournament. The United States, Canada and Mexico joint bid group this week announced 23 candidate host cities, including Toronto, Mexico City and New York City. Rick’s take: In a day and age where FIFA is trying to rid itself of any signs of financial corruption, the financial upsides of the North American bid may make it too appealing to pass up.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice at the Spanish Grand Prix. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Click here for more of the best Reuters sports photography of the week.