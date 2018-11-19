This week in sports: NFL looks to tackle Mexican market

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

The NFL said this week that it plans to host a game in Mexico City next year, as the league continues its effort to rake in an audience abroad. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams were supposed to play on Monday at the Estadio Azteca, but the league said it was forced to move the game to Los Angeles due to unsafe field conditions inside the stadium. Rick’s take: Despite the last-minute venue change, the Rams are intent on building up a fan base in Mexico – expect the team to play there in coming years.

The Calgary city council voted to kill a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics after the majority of residents voted against the proposal. The outcome, though expected, marks a grim turn of events for the International Olympic Committee, which has seen interest in hosting dwindle in recent years, as costs rise. Rick’s take: While Calgary organizers didn’t mention it, always back of mind for Canada’s Olympic Committee are the 1976 Montreal Summer Games, which left that city C$1.6 billion in debt – an obligation that took 30 years to pay off.

Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of 'The Game,' at Fenway Park in Boston. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

