This week in sports: Tiger Woods' triumphant return
December 1, 2017 / 7:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

This week in sports: Tiger Woods’ triumphant return

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

3 Min Read

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

Tiger comes roaring back: Tiger Woods performed well in his much-anticipated return from injury in the Hero World Challenge, where he mixed five birdies with two bogeys for a three-under-par 69.

Cup runneth over: The 2018 World Cup draw placed 32 countries into their first-stage groups. Check out Reuters graphic of the draw for 2018 and from past tournaments.

Manning down: Giants quarterback Eli Manning was benched this week in favor of former Jets quarterback Geno Smith. Social media briefly lost its mind over the decision.

Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore is striped of the ball by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and guard JR Smith. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks guard Kent Bazemore is striped of the ball by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love and guard JR Smith. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

View more of Reuters best sports photography

