This week in sports: And the 2019 NFL Draft’s pick is…

After a concerted campaign by its tourism industry, Nashville will host the 2019 NFL Draft. The hosting duties come with significant potential economic upside. Rick’s take: The draft has become a weekend-long festival and celebration of football in recent years, proving to be an economic boom for host cities. The 2017 draft in Philadelphia resulted in an estimated $94.9 million in economic impact for the city.

The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights continue to battle through the Stanley Cup finals this weekend, with the series tied after Game 2. In an odd twist, each team has now claimed its very first Stanley Cup finals victory, despite the fact that the Caps have been around since the ‘70s and the Knights only debuted this season. Rick’s take: Both teams enter the series after stellar regular seasons, but their histories could not be more different. The NHL is in need of attention and hopefully the league will benefit from one of the greatest Cinderella stories in sports every bit as much as the Golden Knights will.

The NFL’s announcement last week of a controversial new policy that would require players to stand during the national anthem or remain in the locker room has been met with controversy from several players and fans. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills said this week he would consider continuing to kneel during the anthem and the NFLPA said it would “review the new ‘policy’.” Rick’s take: This isn’t over yet – the announcement was followed by loud and predictable backlash on both sides. Expect the conversations around the issue to continue well after September’s season kickoff.

Even the Parisian stormclouds cleared for Serena Williams on Tuesday, as the new mother's baby steps back to Grand Slam tennis became a stride into the second round of the French Open after defeating Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Tennis queen Serena Williams made her return to the Grand Slam court this week in the French Open. Click here for more images of her eye-popping performance.