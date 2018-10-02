This week in sports: Seattle – good to the last puck?

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

Seattle advanced its bid to bring an expansion NHL franchise to town, as the city’s council voted unanimously for measures that would allow for the demolition of KeyArena and the construction of a new facility. The venue would seat between 17,000 to 19,000 fans, as Seattle hopes to snag a franchise by 2020. Rick’s take: As the largest U.S. market without a winter pro sports franchise, Seattle seems poised to finally get a hockey team – it seems now to be a matter of “when” not “if.”

After an explosive U.S. Open, the Laver Cup competition kept the drama going, with Team World clinching the winner-take-all tennis competition. With household names like Roger Federer and John Isner in the lineup, the tournament proved tennis is still a boon after the majors wrap. Rick’s take: If the just-completed, sold out event is any indicator, tennis fans will enthusiastically welcome any and all new such events, as long as the world’s top players are involved.



