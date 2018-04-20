This week in sports: Historic (no, really) NHL playoffs

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

The word “historic” gets thrown around a lot in sports journalism – in this case, it actually fits: This week the Vegas Golden Knights became the first-ever expansion team in the NHL to sweep a playoff series in its first season. Despite starting from scratch, the team hoofed it through the season defying the odds – and its hometown bookmakers. The Knights will joust with the San Jose Sharks in the second round. Rick’s take: One bookmaker likened the losses taken by a Golden Knights Stanley Cup victory as comparable to a very bad NFL Sunday.

Calgary voted this week to keep its bid alive for the 2026 Winter Olympics, with the Canadian city’s council voting 9-6 in favor. Even so, the vote comes amid dampened enthusiasm globally for Olympic hosting rights, as the financial and logistical realities of hosting the Games come into harsh focus. Rick’s take: Winter and Summer Games alike, it’s clear that fewer communities are willing to take on the burden of hosting due to massive costs and infrastructure required. Look for more joint bids to become the norm.

This week saw a rainy, windy and chilly Boston Marathon. Reuters photographers were there to capture it all. Click here to see some of the best pictures from the – err, historic – race.