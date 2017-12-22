FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 22, 2017 / 6:51 PM / a day ago

This week in sports: Saying goodbye to a legend

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

5 Min Read

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A round up of the week in sports news:

Oh my,  goodbye: Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg died this week at the age of 82, ESPN reported. Enberg, whose career spanned five decades, was known for his “Oh My!” declaration as he called sporting events.

Ruffled feathers: The NFL fined the Seattle Seahawks $100,000 this week for failing to follow concussion protocol during a game last month against the Arizona Cardinals. The fine represents the maximum punishment for a first-time offense.

Stoppage time: Major League Soccer decided to delay until next year its decision on whether to add Cincinnati, Detroit or Sacramento as its next expansion club. The league granted Nashville the other expansion team spot this week.

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial in the Men's Aerials training during the FIS Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain, March 9. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Click here to see more of the best Reuters sports photos from 2017.

