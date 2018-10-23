This week in sports: A World Series a century in the making

Listen to the Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A preview of the week to come in sports news:

The Boston Red Sox will face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday. The last time the two powerhouse teams faced off in a World Series? 1916. Both teams have won a championship title within the last decade, bringing added star power to the final series of the post season. Rick’s take: All of this history and data adds up to one thing – what is perhaps the most storied, eagerly-anticipated World Series in the modern era.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan withrew his $784.14 million offer to buy England’s iconic Wembley stadium, stating that his bid hadn’t gotten the support he had hoped for. Former Football Association Chairman Greg Dyke blamed the deal’s collapse on “old men” who are “living in the past.” Rick’s take: Both sides continue to deny that the collapse of Khan’s bid has any bearing on the future of a permanent NFL franchise in London, but without a guaranteed, controlled home it’s not likely that the Jaguars or any NFL franchise will call the moving vans any time soon.

Gabriel Medina from Brazil surfs a wave during the WSL championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Click here for more of the best sports photography from Reuters.