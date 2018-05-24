This Week in Sports: The NFL can’t shake its national anthem controversy

This to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

The NFL announced a new policy this week that would require players to stand during the playing of the national anthem, while allowing those who do not wish to participate to remain in the locker room. The decision followed a high-profile protest by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, which in turn prompted more players to sit out the traditional pre-game playing of the anthem. Rick’s take: The NFL has done a substantial amount in the last year to create a platform for meaningful social change; obviously more needs to be done. Hopefully, the issue over kneeling, standing, locker room does not detract from the bigger issue of promoting the league, teams and players as catalysts for significant reform.

The Washington Capitals secured their first trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 20 years this week, after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. The team will face off in the championship series against the first-year Las Vegas Golden Knights, already the most successful expansion franchise in the history of major American professional sports. Rick’s take: If the Golden Knights triumph over Washington, they will go down as one of the most unlikely champions in sports history.

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

