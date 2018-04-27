FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 7:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

This week in sports: Amazon bets big on Thursday Night Football

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

3 Min Read

Listen to the Keeping Score podcast, with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap up of sports news:

Amazon will pay the NFL roughly $65 million per year to stream two more season’s of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, offering live streams of the games to its Prime service members. Rick’s take: Amazon is significantly expanding its role in the live sports streaming world.

How do you get 46,000 Oakland A’s fans to show up to a game? Easy: Give away the tickets for free. That was the concept for a recent game against the MLB’s Chicago White Sox, a day after a the clubs attracts just short of 7,500 ticket holders for the first of their three-game series. Perhaps a repeat is in the works? Rick’s take: While this is certainly a positive experience for the A’s that could be replicated in the future, it still does little to mask the team’s looming issue of finding a new stadium or significantly renovating the Coliseum.

Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Click here for the best of Reuters photography from the recent Spring Festival sumo tournament.

