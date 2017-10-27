FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
This Week in Sports: A new stakeholder for the Nets
#Keeping Score
October 27, 2017 / 10:03 PM

This Week in Sports: A new stakeholder for the Nets

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

3 Min Read

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

Atlanta Hawks guard Isaiah Taylor (17) is fouled by Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) during second half at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-104. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

Netting a piece of the NBA: Joseph Tsai, vice chairman of Chinese internet conglomerate Alibaba, has struck a deal to buy a 49 percent stake in the Brooklyn Nets NBA team.

Texans owner walks back remarks: The owner of Houston’s NFL team apologized for comparing players to “inmates” as he discussed protests staged during the national anthem ahead of games. An article in ESPN The Magazine, posted online on Friday, quoted Bob McNair as saying in a meeting, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison.”

Passing the torch: The Olympic torch was ignited this week in Greece, kicking off the countdown to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games, which begin February 9. The torch is due to arrive in South Korea on November 1 for the start of the domestic torch relay.

Columbus Crew forward Ola Kamara (11) is stopped by Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan (1) behind defender Leandro Gonzalez (5) during the second half during a Eastern Conference knockout round soccer game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Click here for more of Reuters top sports photography.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
