This week in sports: Olympic boxing KO’d?

The International Olympic Committee could knock out boxing from the official line up of events at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The International Boxing Association’s governance and finance – as well as the election of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rahimov as president of the organization – are up for debate when top officials from the IOC meet in Tokyo this week. Rick’s take: Boxing, of course, is one of the holdover sports from the Olympics held in Ancient Greece, so it’s pretty inconceivable the IOC would fail to figure out a way to continue to include the sport in its modern competitions.

The high anticipated match-up of golfing greats Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, available only pay-per-view, hit a technological snag and angry fans demanded refunds. The event ultimately played on a free livestream and major cable providers promised to issue refunds, according to media reports. Rick’s take: Unfortunately, the technology for digital paid subscribers failed on its maiden voyage for this type of event, posing logistical problems in the future.

England's Elliot Daly in action with Australia's Jack Maddocks at Twickenham Stadium in London. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

