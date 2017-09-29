This week in sports: Anthem protests sweep the NFL

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts players kneel during the playing of the National Anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

Tough-talking Trump: President Trump this week continued his crusade against NFL players who choose to kneel during the national anthem in protest, telling Fox News that team owners should do more to intervene. “I think they’re afraid of their players,” Trump said. “And I think it’s disgraceful.” An NFL spokesman refuted Trump’s statement.

Meanwhile, in the NBA…: Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, said he expects players in the league to stand during the playing of the national anthem when the season begins next month. Unlike the NFL, the NBA specifically requires players to stand for the anthem -- though Silver was short on details when asked what would happen if any player were to kneel. “All I can say is if that were to happen, we’ll deal with it when it happens,” Silver said.

NCAA scandal hits Kentucky state finances: University of Louisville’s national championship-winning head coach Rick Pitino was placed on leave this week amid a federal bribery investigation, prompting concerns about the financial fallout in Kentucky. The scandal could impact ticket and merchandise sales, as well as dampen support among alumni and quash interest from prospective students, according to economists.

Chicago Bears players Adrian Amos (38), DeAndre Houston-Carson (36), Deon Bush (26), and Josh Bellamy (15) kneel in the end zone prior to their game the Green Bay Packers against before the national anthem at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Click here to see more of Reuters best sports photography.