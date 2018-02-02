This week in sports: Are you ready for some football?

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap up of the week in sports news from sports marketing expert Rick Horrow:

Advertisers for Sunday’s Super Bowl LII can’t afford any missteps: After dropping an average of $5 million-plus for a 30-spot, brands will showcase their ads in front of upwards of 100 million viewers, many of whom are increasingly wary of political content. Rick’s take: NBC is expanding its coverage of the Super Bowl compared to recent years, as consumption of the big game increases exponentially every year.

The sexual abuse scandal involving former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar is weighing on the gymnastics community with some gym owners reconsidering the culture of the sport. And a Wall Street Journal report this week said that U.S. Olympic Committee officials were told in 2015 that an investigation had uncovered possible criminal sexual abuse by Nassar. Rick’s take: The public deserves answers as to how such a horrible crime could go on for so long without detection and restitution.

Vine McMahon announced plans to bring back a ‘reimagined’ version of the XFL in 2020, as the World Wrestling Entertainment founder looks to resurrect the short-lived football league. McMahon claims the league will be “fan-centric with all the things you like to see and less of the things you don’t.” Rick’s take: The league will start during the winter following the Super Bowl, with eight yet-to-be-determined markets.

