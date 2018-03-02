This week in sports: Looking back at Pyeonchang

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap up of the week in sports news:

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics wrapped this week, with the so-called “Peace Games” bringing together athletes from North and South Korea, despite chilly interactions between dignitaries from the two countries. Rick’s take: One of the delights for Olympic participants, fans and journalists in PyeongChang was the efficiency of operations, from facilities to transportation to food service.

The United States came home with their lowest Winter Olympic medals haul in 20 years, with half the country’s hardware claimed by snowboarders and freestyle skiers. Rick’s take: With the likely exception of gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim and skier Mikaela Shiffrin, both thought to have commercial staying power, most champions have only about a 12-week window to capitalize on their fame before the Olympic halo effect fades.

Athletes compete in the men's speed skating mass start semifinal, February 24, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

