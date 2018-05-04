This week in sports: Hoofing it to Kentucky

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow:
A wrap up of the week in sports news:
Kentucky Derby favorite Justify hopes to buck trends at Churchill Downs this Saturday to become the first horse since 1882 to win without having raced as a two-year. The annual racing spectacle will kick off the 2018 Triple Crown and is likely to draw an abundance of spectators. Rick’s take: The annual Run for the Roses is more aptly an elegant run for the revenue, bringing in a positive economic impact to the region.
The NHL playoffs continued this week with the Pittsburgh Penguins winning Game 4 over the Washington Capitals to tie the series. The two teams will face off again tomorrow. Rick’s take: The rivalry has been a great economic engine for Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. and corporate backers of the teams in each region.
