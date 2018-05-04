This week in sports: Hoofing it to Kentucky

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap up of the week in sports news:

Kentucky Derby favorite Justify hopes to buck trends at Churchill Downs this Saturday to become the first horse since 1882 to win without having raced as a two-year. The annual racing spectacle will kick off the 2018 Triple Crown and is likely to draw an abundance of spectators. Rick’s take: The annual Run for the Roses is more aptly an elegant run for the revenue, bringing in a positive economic impact to the region.

The NHL playoffs continued this week with the Pittsburgh Penguins winning Game 4 over the Washington Capitals to tie the series. The two teams will face off again tomorrow. Rick’s take: The rivalry has been a great economic engine for Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. and corporate backers of the teams in each region.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his goal is disallowed for handball against Bayern Munich, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

