This week in sports: MGM rolls the dice on baseball

Major League Baseball announced a partnership with MGM Resorts, as more leagues look to capitalize on legal sports betting. MGM, which also has gaming deals with both the NHL and the NBA, will have access to MLB’s intellectual property as part of the deal and will be able to advertise on the league’s broadcast platforms. Rick’s take: MGM will obviously work toward being granted a gaming license in Japan when the time is right, using baseball betting as its cleat in the door.

Tiger Woods is partnering with GOLFTV to create weekly instructional videos and offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at the golf phenom’s life on the PGA Tour. The service will include both live and on-demand video. Rick’s take: GolfTV is following the success of other niche sports streaming platforms by building a destination for hardcore fans who welcome the idea of watching their favorite athlete spending an hour hitting shot after shot out of the same sand trap.

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested on domestic violence charges. The team immediately released him after the arrest but three days later the Washington Redskins picked him up off the waivers. Rick’s take: One headline-grabbing example of the NFL getting it right: the near-immediate release of star running back Kareem Hunt by the Kansas City Chiefs last Friday after TMZ released video of him striking and kicking a young woman earlier this year.

Yale University's Jaylan Sandifer reaches for a pass in the end zone in front of Harvard University's Zach Miller during the 135th playing of The Game at Fenway Park in Boston, November 17. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

