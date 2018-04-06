This week in sports: Eyes on the Tiger

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A wrap-up of the week’s news from sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow:

All eyes were on Tiger Woods this week as the former world number one returned to the Masters tournament. World Golf Foundation CEO Steve Mona told Reuters he was optimistic that Woods’ return could have a positive impact on the golf economy, after his 2009 fall from grace. Rick’s take: One place where Woods continues to perform is Las Vegas, with sportsbooks seeing a golf-betting reawakening.

One Olympics down, many more to go: With the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the rearview mirror, multiple European countries are already preparing potential bids for the 2026 Winter Olympics, including Italy and Spain. Rick’s take: Games officials are closely watching the awarding of the 2016 World Cup, where the joint North American bid may prevail and influence other decisions.

With the World Cup in Russia less than 100 days away, the prospect of thousands of thirsty soccer fans should be good news for the country’s beer market – but brewers aren’t sayings cheers just yet. Experts told Reuters that relaxed rules to boost beer sales at stadiums have done little to improve the financial outlook, after a decade of rising duties and regulations saw suds sales sink by around a third. Rick’s take: World Cup buzz shows no sign of slowing down in the U.S. this year – even without an American squad, expect huge TV viewership. And maybe some domestic brews.

Tiger Woods looks out from a sand trap on the fourth green during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

