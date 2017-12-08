FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
This week in sports: Toronto Blue Jays up for sale?
December 8, 2017 / 8:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

This week in sports: Toronto Blue Jays up for sale?

Amy Tennery, Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

5 Min Read

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast:

A round up of the week in sports news:

Getting pushed out of the nest? Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications is considering selling the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team. Forbes valued the team at $1.3 billion.

Goldilocks goes to the Olympics: Back in 2014, Olympics organizers fretted that host city Sochi, Russia, was too warm. Today, organizers fear the 2018 host, Pyeongchang, is too cold. According to an internal documents seen by Reuters, the organizing committee is concerned that the main stadium in South Korea lacks a roof, leaving thousands of spectators exposed to extreme cold temperatures for the opening ceremony.

The commish stays: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has signed a contract extension to remain in his job. Multiple media reports said the league and Goodell agreed to a five-year deal worth $200 million.

Bayern Munich's Corentin Tolisso scores their second goal against Paris St Germain. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

See more of Reuters top sports photography

And finally, sports marketing expert Rick Horrow sat down with Tim Bezbatchenko, general manager of the Toronto FC to discuss how Major League Soccer can continue to grow. Watch here:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
