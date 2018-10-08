This week in sports: Federer seizes on unique sponsorship

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

Roger Federer is settling in to his sponsorship deal with Uniqlo after ending his 20-year association with Nike, telling reporters that the move was due in part to the Japanese clothier’s commitment to stick with him even after he’s retired from professional sports. Also sweetening the deal? Uniqlo is reportedly offering the 20-time Grand Slam title holder roughly $30 million a year, compared to his previous $10 million-a-year Nike deal. Rick’s take: Raking in more than three times the $10 million that Nike payed Federer on an annual basis will go great lengths toward giving the tennis legend more flexibility with his charity work.

Baseball fans have a dream matchup this year, with the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees bringing added prominence – and, likely, added viewership -- to the Major League Baseball playoffs. Rick’s take: The ad market for baseball’s postseason is looking especially healthy this year thanks to the avalanche of popular big market teams that advanced, including the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Astros, and Braves.

