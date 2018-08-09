FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Keeping Score
August 9, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

This week in sports: Golf, gambling and rising sumo stars

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

3 Min Read

Listen to Keeping Score with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

The 100th PGA Championship kicked off in St. Louis, with Tiger Woods and defending champ Justin Thomas both stumbling early. Thomas suffered a bogey, double-bogey start but managed to make up some ground during the rest of his round. Rick’s take: After winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week, all eyes are on Thomas.

The NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to sign with a sports betting partner since the Supreme Court decided in May to legalize sports betting across the country. MGM Resorts International struck a deal with the league, which agreed to sell its official game data to the company. Rick’s take: The gaming partner ice is broken – expect other American pro leagues to look very, very closely at similar deals.

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competed in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo. Click here to see more images.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.