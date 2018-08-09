This week in sports: Golf, gambling and rising sumo stars

Listen to Keeping Score with sports business expert Rick Horrow:

A wrap-up of the week in sports news:

The 100th PGA Championship kicked off in St. Louis, with Tiger Woods and defending champ Justin Thomas both stumbling early. Thomas suffered a bogey, double-bogey start but managed to make up some ground during the rest of his round. Rick’s take: After winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week, all eyes are on Thomas.

The NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to sign with a sports betting partner since the Supreme Court decided in May to legalize sports betting across the country. MGM Resorts International struck a deal with the league, which agreed to sell its official game data to the company. Rick’s take: The gaming partner ice is broken – expect other American pro leagues to look very, very closely at similar deals.

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete in the sumo ring during the Wanpaku sumo-wrestling tournament in Tokyo, Japan July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competed in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo. Click here to see more images.