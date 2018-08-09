This week in sports: Golf, gambling and rising sumo stars

Listen to Keeping Score with sports business expert Rick Horrow:
A wrap-up of the week in sports news:
The 100th PGA Championship kicked off in St. Louis, with Tiger Woods and defending champ Justin Thomas both stumbling early. Thomas suffered a bogey, double-bogey start but managed to make up some ground during the rest of his round. Rick’s take: After winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last week, all eyes are on Thomas.
The NBA became the first major U.S. sports league to sign with a sports betting partner since the Supreme Court decided in May to legalize sports betting across the country. MGM Resorts International struck a deal with the league, which agreed to sell its official game data to the company. Rick’s take: The gaming partner ice is broken – expect other American pro leagues to look very, very closely at similar deals.
Young sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competed in the ring at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo. Click here to see more images.