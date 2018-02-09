This week in sports: Welcome to Pyeongchang

Listen to this week’s Keeping Score podcast. Rick Horrow sat down with International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel to discuss the Olympics, the sport’s global potential and the NHL’s bruising decision not to allow players to participate in Pyeongchang:

A wrap-up of the week from sports business expert Rick Horrow:

Politics loom large as North and South Korea field a unified women’s Olympic hockey team at the Winter Games, for the first time ever. The team will face off against Switzerland Saturday at 7:10 am ET. Rick’s take: Hopefully, this unification will be more symbolic, and will represent a genuine step toward peace between the two Koreas and the rest of the world.

The Philadelphia Eagles remained unruffled throughout Super Bowl LII, leading the New England Patriots throughout virtually the entire game, before claiming the Lombardi Trophy. The game capped a controversial season, including on-the-field protests, boycotts and increasing concerns over players’ long-term health and safety. Rick’s take: Heading into the offseason, the NFL will be looking to make significant changes to ensure a repeat does not happen next year.

The U.S. Olympic Committee Board of Directors Chairman Larry Probst said this week that USOC “took too long to reach out to the gymnasts” after revelations of sexual abuse by former doctor Larry Nassar became public. Nasser is serving two prison sentences of 40 to 125 years and 40 to 175 years after pleading guilty to molesting female athletes under the guise of medical treatment. Rick’s take: One positive outcome so far: USA Gymnastics will now reportedly require all gymnasts to be chaperoned by someone other than their coaches at upcoming events.

Fireworks explode over the cauldron. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

