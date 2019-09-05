South Africa's Ramaphosa says at least 10 killed in riots

FILE PHOTO: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa attends the opening day of the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday at least 10 people have been killed, two of them foreigners, in a wave of riots and attacks.

“Over the past few days our country has been deeply traumatized and troubled by acts of violence and criminality directed against foreign nationals and our own citizens,” Ramaphosa said in a televised address.

“People have lost their lives, families have been traumatized ... We know that at least 10 people have been killed in the violence. Two of whom were foreign nationals.”