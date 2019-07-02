China to use RRR cuts to help reduce funding costs for small firms: Premier Li

DALIAN, China (Reuters) - China will make cuts in banks’ reserve requirement ratios and seek to lower real interest rates to help reduce funding costs for small firms, Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday.

China’s economy is facing new downward pressure, Li said.

But China will keep monetary policy prudent, and there will be no “flood-like” stimulus, Li said at the World Economic Forum in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian.