Weightlifting: Investigation finds corruption at highest level of IWF

FILE PHOTO: International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) President Tamas Ajan of Hungary speaks during a news conference at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Yves Herman (CHINA)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - An independent investigator said on Thursday that corruption was present at the highest level of the International Weightlifting Federation, with former president Tamas Ajan operating “a culture of fear” at the organisation.

Ajan, who resigned his post in April, interfered in anti-doping efforts and oversaw financial mismanagement in his pursuit of “absolute control”, said investigator Richard McLaren.

Ajan, who is from Hungary, served 24 years as general secretary and 20 as president at the IWF.