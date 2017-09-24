FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dedication the key to world record lift, says Moradi
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 24, 2017 / 6:37 AM / a month ago

Dedication the key to world record lift, says Moradi

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Sohrab Moradi is reaping the benefits of a life completely devoted to weightlifting, the 28-year-old said after breaking the men’s 94kg world record at the fifth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“I have worked very hard and devoted my life to weightlifting, training non-stop three times a day,” the Iranian said.

“I allocate my time only to weightlifting, nothing else. This is the secret of my success. The world record is the result of these efforts.”

Moradi eclipsed a record that had stood since 1999 by lifting a total of 413kg, one more than Akakios Kakhiasvilis of Greece managed in Athens.

“One of my goals in life was to win the Olympic Games gold medal because this is very important for every athlete,” said Moradi, who lifted 185kg in the snatch and 228kg in the clean and jerk.

“Another goal was to break the world record and I have done that in Ashgabat ... I am delighted to set a new world record – it was one of my wishes this year.”

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.