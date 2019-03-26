U.S. health insurer Centene in talks to buy WellCare: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Centene Corp is in advanced talks to buy smaller rival WellCare Health Plans Inc, according to two people familiar with the matter.

If negotiations are successful a deal could come as soon as early April, the people said. Terms of a deal could not be learned immediately. WellCare’s market capitalization was around $11.6 billion at Tuesday’s close.

The talks were first reported by Bloomberg, and WellCare’s shares rose 11 percent in after-the-bell trading.

Shares of both companies fell earlier in the day after President Donald Trump’s administration stepped up its attack on the Obamacare health care law by telling a federal appeals court it believes the law is unconstitutional and should be struck down.

Centene and WellCare are among the insurers that rely the most on Obamacare’s healthcare exchanges and Medicaid expansion for their membership, according to SVB Leerink analyst Ana Gupte.

Gupte said the Obamacare program accounted for about 40 percent of Centene’s earnings and somewhere in the low teen percentages of WellCare’s earnings.

In regular trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, WellCare shares closed down around 3.9 percent at $231.27 and Centene shares also fell 3.9 percent, to $54.85.