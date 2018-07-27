FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 27, 2018 / 8:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wells Fargo apologizes to customers for recent account problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) apologized on Friday to customers who were having issues with their bank accounts after getting a stream of complaints on social media about checks not clearing or mobile deposits not working.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo stagecoach is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with certain types of transactions,” Wells Fargo’s Twitter account posted. “Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the type and extent of account issues reported by customers.

Reporting by Imani Moise; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.