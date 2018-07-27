Wells Fargo apologizes to customers for recent account problems

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) apologized on Friday to customers who were having issues with their bank accounts after getting a stream of complaints on social media about checks not clearing or mobile deposits not working.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo stagecoach is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with certain types of transactions,” Wells Fargo’s Twitter account posted. “Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”

A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the type and extent of account issues reported by customers.