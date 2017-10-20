FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
October 20, 2017 / 5:30 PM / in a day

Wells Fargo fires forex bankers, investigates unit: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, has fired four foreign-exchange bankers amid an investigation into that business by both the bank and regulators, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and the bank.

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo bank sign is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The foreign-exchange investigation now shows there is also trouble in Wells Fargo's investment-banking arm, the WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/2yCUaNF)

Wells Fargo did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
