Business News
November 8, 2019 / 4:55 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. CFTC orders Wells Fargo Bank to pay $14 million over alleged violations

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo ATM machine is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has ordered a Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) unit to pay more than $14 million over alleged multiple swap dealer business conduct standards violations, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

The CFTC said it ordered Wells Fargo Bank NA to pay a civil monetary penalty of $10 million and restitution of $4.475 million, and would required the bank to cease and desist violating the CFTC’s business conduct standards.

Reporting by Makini Brice; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below