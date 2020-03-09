Business News
March 9, 2020 / 10:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wells Fargo board chair Elizabeth Duke steps down

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said on Monday Elizabeth Duke had resigned as the chair of its board, effective March 8.

James Quigley had also stepped down as a member of the board, the bank said in a statement.

Charles Noski, former finance chief at Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), will replace Duke, who was elected as chair in Jan. 2018, after serving as vice-chair for a little over a year.

The departures come a month after Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf announced his first major reshuffle since taking over in October, naming several executives to new roles while also tapping a JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) veteran to head consumer lending.

Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

