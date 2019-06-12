Wells Fargo sees net interest income at low end of guidance

FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co’s annual net interest income will likely come in at the lower range of its expectations, a bank executive said.

Speaking at an investor conference on Wednesday, Treasurer Neal Blinde said the current rate environment was already baked into the bank’s guidance of a 2 to 5% decline, but downward pressure on interest rates moves sentiment to the lower end of the range.

(Corrects headline of this story to say net interest income, not revenue, will be down.)