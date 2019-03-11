Wells Fargo CEO to detail customer remediation to U.S. Congress

FILE PHOTO: Tim Sloan, CEO and President, Wells Fargo & Co., speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Tim Sloan will tout the bank’s progress in repaying wrongly charged customers and highlight changes to its risk management structure during testimony to U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday, according to prepared remarks.

Since 2016, the bank has reviewed 165 million accounts, contacted more than 40 million customers and payed out millions in compensation, Sloan said in his opening statement submitted to the House Financial Services Committee on Monday.