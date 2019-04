FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo ATM machine is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Financial services provider Principal Financial Group said on Tuesday it would acquire Wells Fargo & Co’s institutional retirement and trust business for $1.2 billion.

The deal, which will be financed with cash and debt, will add to its net income and adjusted EPS in 2020, Principal Financial said. reut.rs/2uRbzQ2